All Creatures Great and Small: PBS Previews 2025 Premiere of Masterpiece Drama Series

All Creatures Great and Small is returning to PBS with its fifth season, and viewers are getting a glimpse at what is to come in the period drama. The series has already been renewed for season six.

Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West, Anna Madeley, Rachel Shenton, and Callum Woodhouse star in the Masterpiece series set during the 1940s. Inspired by James Herriot’s life and stories, the series follows a group of veterinarians who work in the small English town of Yorkshire Dales.

Season five will see several new arrivals to the series. Some of the four-legged variety, but there are plenty of human additions to the cast. PBS shared the following about the new arrivals to the cast:

“You’ll meet ARP (air raid precaution) Warden Mr. Bosworth, a self-important taskmaster played by Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso), who MASTERPIECE viewers will likely remember as Spratt, the Dowager Countess’ butler in Downton Abbey, as well as from The Durrells in Corfu. Also joining for Season 5 is Doris (Caroline Menton), a city girl from Leeds and a land girl sent as part of the Women’s Land Army to work on Danby’s farm—a welcome new friend for Jenny Alderson. The intriguing goat-herding intellectual Miss Grantley is played by Juliet Aubrey (of Professor T. and the 1994 MASTERPIECE Middlemarch with Rufus Sewell). And MASTERPIECE Mystery! fans may even recognize Endeavour’s Winifred Thursday, Caroline O’Neil, as victory garden caretaker Dot Fawcett.”

Season five of All Creatures Great and Small premieres on January 12th. The trailer for the new season is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this PBS series? Do you plan to watch season five?