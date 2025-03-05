FBI: Most Wanted: Cancelled; CBS Drama Not Returning for Season Seven or 2025-26

This team won’t be back for a seventh year or the 2025-26 TV season. CBS has cancelled FBI: Most Wanted. The series’ sixth season continues to air on Tuesday nights.

A procedural drama series, FBI: Most Wanted is a spin-off of the FBI TV series. The show stars Dylan McDermott, Shantel VanSanten, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Edwin Hodge. The story focuses on the work of the Fugitive Task Force, a team that tracks and captures notorious criminals on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list. Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott (McDermott) is the team’s charming but formidable leader. He started his career in the New York FBI field office before rising through the ranks of the Bureau in Philadelphia and Las Vegas. The team includes Special Agent Sheryll Barnes (Sternberg), a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising two young children with her wife; Special Agent Hana Gibson (Castle-Hughes), a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; former New Orleans cop-turned-junior detective, Special Agent Ray Cannon (Hodge); and the team’s newest member, Special Agent Nina Chase (VanSanten), who has experience in undercover work and is skilled with cars.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the sixth season of FBI: Most Wanted averaged a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.27 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 15% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership.

Most Wanted is currently one of the network’s lower-rated dramas but is still performing decently and Dick Wolf’s shows are known for being economically produced. The cancellation likely came down to CBS executives having a limited number of timeslots on the schedule. Earlier this month, the network renewed most of its scripted series.

The network has already renewed the flagship FBI series for eighth and ninth seasons, but CBS has cancelled both FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International.

The cancellations boost the chances of a potential new show, FBI: CIA, being picked to series. The project is currently being cast and will air as a backdoor pilot episode of the FBI.

Word is that Universal TV and Wolf Entertainment will be shopping both cancelled shows elsewhere.

What do you think? Have you kept up with this CBS drama series? Are you disappointed that FBI: Most Wanted hasn’t been renewed for a seventh season?

