FBI: Most Wanted: Season Four Ratings



Despite the turnover in the cast, CBS isn’t cancelling the FBI: Most Wanted series. Actually, the Tuesday night drama has already been renewed for a fifth season. Do you still enjoy this series? Do you think the ratings will suffer due to the cast changes on FBI: Most Wanted? Stay tuned.

A procedural drama series, FBI: Most Wanted is a spin-off of the FBI TV series. The show stars Dylan McDermott, Alexa Davalos, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Edwin Hodge. Rebecca Brooksher and Catherine Wolf recur. The story focuses on the work of the Fugitive Task Force, a team that tracks and captures notorious criminals on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list. The team’s charming but formidable leader is Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott (McDermott). He started his career in the New York FBI field office before rising through the ranks of the Bureau in Philadelphia and Las Vegas. The team includes Special Agent Sheryll Barnes (Sternberg), a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising two young children with her wife; Special Agent Hana Gibson (Castle-Hughes), a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; Special Agent Kristin Gaines (Davalos), a Navy veteran who has earned a reputation for not giving up on cold cases; and their newest member, former New Orleans cop-turned-junior detective Ray Cannon (Hodge). He worked in Violent Crimes in Albany after following in his retired FBI agent father’s footsteps and graduating at the top of his class at Quantico last year.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show's chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival.

What do you think? Do you like the FBI: Most Wanted TV series on CBS? Are you glad that it’s been renewed for a fifth season?