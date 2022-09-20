FBI: Most Wanted: Season Four Viewer Votes

The new team is learning to work together in the fourth season of the FBI: Most Wanted TV show on CBS. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like FBI: Most Wanted is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of FBI: Most Wanted here.

A CBS procedural drama series, the FBI: Most Wanted is a spin-off of the FBI TV series. The show stars Dylan McDermott, Alexa Davalos, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Edwin Hodge. Rebecca Brooksher and Catherine Wolf recur. The story focuses on the work of the Fugitive Task Force, a team that tracks and captures notorious criminals on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list. The team’s charming but formidable leader is Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott (McDermott). He started his career in the New York FBI field office before rising through the ranks of the Bureau in Philadelphia and Las Vegas. The team includes Special Agent Sheryll Barnes (Sternberg), a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising two young children with her wife; Special Agent Hana Gibson (Castle-Hughes), a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; Special Agent Kristin Gaines (Davalos), a Navy veteran who has earned a reputation for not giving up on cold cases; and their newest member, former New Orleans cop-turned-junior detective Ray Cannon (Hodge). He worked in Violent Crimes in Albany after following in his retired FBI agent father’s footsteps and graduating at the top of his class at Quantico last year.





