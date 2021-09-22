FBI: Most Wanted: Season Three Ratings

The FBI: Most Wanted series has been a solid performer for CBS since its debut and its ratings have outperformed longer-running shows. Now, the network has devoted its entire Tuesday night schedule to the series in the FBI franchise. Will this move negatively or positively affect the ratings? Will FBI: Most Wanted be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A procedural drama, FBI: Most Wanted is a spin-off of the FBI TV series. The show stars Julian McMahon, Alexa Davalos, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Miguel Gomez. The story focuses on the work of the Fugitive Task Force, a team that tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list. The highly skilled agents function as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice. Jess LaCroix (McMahon), a seasoned but enigmatic agent, oversees the team which includes forensics expert Sheryll Barnes (Sternberg); computer and hacking whiz Hana Gibson (Castle-Hughes); Army intel veteran Kenny Crosby (Lutz); undercover pro Ivan Ortiz (Gomez); and Navy veteran and cold-case expert Kristin Gaines (Davalos).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of FBI: Most Wanted on CBS averaged a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.76 million viewers.

