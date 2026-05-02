Brilliant Minds: Cancelled; No Season Three for NBC Medical Drama

Dr. Wolf and his team won’t be back at work during the 2026-27 TV season. NBC has cancelled Brilliant Minds so we won’t be seeing a third season. The show’s second season of 20 episodes resumes later this month.

A medical drama series, the Brilliant Minds TV show was created by Michael Grassi. The series stars Zachary Quinto, Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, Brian Altemus, John Clarence Stewart, and Al Calderon. Bellamy Young recurs. Season two guests include Jane Krakwoski, Laura Vandervoort, Porsha Williams, Molly Bernard, and Connor Tomlinson. Inspired by the extraordinary life and work of author and physician Oliver Sacks, the story follows Dr. Oliver Wolf (Quinto), an eccentric but incredibly gifted neurologist who suffers from a rare condition. It gives him a unique perspective on care, fueling his mission to change how the world sees his patients. After his unusual methods result in his dismissal, he takes his unconventional approach to a new hospital: Bronx General, where he leads a team of bright young interns in tackling some of the world’s most puzzling psychological cases. With their help, he must also challenge his own personal and social limitations by navigating all the expectations, politics, and complicated relationships that come with the job.

Airing on Monday nights, the second season of Brilliant Minds averaged a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.87 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 40% in the demo and down by 37% in viewership. It’s the network’s lowest-rated scripted series of the season in the demo.

Given the show’s low ratings and the fact that it was pulled from the schedule in February, the cancellation doesn’t come as much of a surprise. The series’ final six episodes will begin airing on Wednesday, May 27th. The series finale is expected to air on July 1st.

NBC also cancelled Stumble today while the fates of The Hunting Party and Law & Order have yet to be announced.

What do you think? Have you watched Brilliant Minds this year? Are you disappointed this NBC drama wasn’t renewed for a third season?

