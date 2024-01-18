Chicago Med: Season Nine Viewer Votes

How will the hospital’s new owners affect the staff in the ninth season of the Chicago Med TV show on NBC? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a significant role in determining whether a TV show like Chicago Med is cancelled or renewed for season 10. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the ninth-season episodes of Chicago Med here.

An NBC medical drama series, the Chicago Med TV show stars Oliver Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson, Marlyne Barrett, Dominic Rains, Steven Weber, and Jessy Schram. Luke Mitchell recurs. The story follows the doctors, nurses, and staff of the city’s state-of-the-art trauma center, Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, through the chaos of their day-to-day lives. As a team, they confront the Windy City’s most critical medical cases and challenging ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion, and cutting-edge medicine. The series, which weaves cutting-edge medicine with the personal drama of working in a high-intensity environment, sometimes features crossovers with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.





What do you think? Which season nine episodes of the Chicago Med TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think Chicago Med should be cancelled or renewed for a 10th season on NBC?