Chicago PD: Season 11 Viewer Votes

Published:

Chicago PD TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed for season 12?

(Photo: Lori Allen/NBC)

Can Upton move past her anger in the 11th season of NBC’s Chicago PD TV show? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Chicago PD is cancelled or renewed for season 12. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all the 11th season episodes of Chicago PD here.

An NBC police procedural drama series, the Chicago PD TV show stars Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, and Amy Morton. This TV show follows the personal and professional lives of the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit. They combat the city’s most heinous offenses, including organized crime, drug trafficking, and high-profile murders. Detective Sgt. Hank Voight (Beghe) is at the center of the department’s war on crime and he’ll do anything to bring criminals to justice. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

What do you think? Which season 11 episodes of the Chicago PD TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think Chicago PD should be cancelled or renewed for a 12th season on NBC? Don’t forget to vote and share your thoughts below.

Canceled and renewed TV show
