Chicago Fire: Season Eight Viewer Votes

Published:

Chicago Fire TV show on NBC: season eight viewer votes

(Photo by: Elizabeth Morris/NBC)

Can things get any hotter on the eighth season of the Chicago Fire TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Chicago Fire is cancelled or renewed for season nine. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the season eight episodes of Chicago Fire for us here. *Status update below.

An NBC action drama, Chicago Fire stars Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Eamonn Walker, Kara Killmer, David Eigenberg, Miranda Rae Mayo, Annie Ilonzeh, Christian Stolte, and Joe Minoso. This series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the firefighters, rescue squad, and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51. Captain Matthew Casey (Spencer) leads the Truck Company, brash Lt. Kelly Severide (Kinney) runs the Rescue Squad, and Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) is the veteran chief of 51. The professionals risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of the Windy City. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago PD.

What do you think? Which season eight episodes of the Chicago Fire TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should NBC cancel or renew Chicago Fire for a ninth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

*2/27/20 update: NBC has renewed Chicago Fire for three years — season nine (2020-21), season 10 (2021-22), and season 11 (2022-23).



Therese Chatelain
Love, love, love so please renew

March 3, 2020
Stan Marks
Another fave. Love the way they follow into Chicago PD. on the same story line.

March 1, 2020
Mary Rumbley
I so enjoy the show and watch every episode. Love the characters and how so many personalities and skills come together to get the job done. Love the show! Do not cancel!

January 28, 2020
Sherry Pierson
This is my favorite show. Please don't ever take it off. It is beyond awesome.

January 25, 2020
Pat Harris
LOVE this series. S8 ep 1 had me in tears. Keep going x

January 25, 2020
Cindy
Keep going! Love those guys!

January 23, 2020
Jacki Boscia
Please don't cancel????

January 20, 2020
Sonia
I absolutely love this family oriented series. Since it first aired 8 years ago, how many other similar shows have followed suit…I'll tell you how many (4) four, yes that's right four. So it's pretty obvious to us viewers, that you Channel 5, are the pioneers in bringing this great show to us, week after week and year after year. I thank you for Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, you make this Chicagoan very proud.

January 20, 2020
Elinor E Bartleson
Please keep Chicago Fire on this year, next year, and the year after. It is my favorite show.

January 12, 2020
Debra K Aukes
I love all the Chicago shows! Reality TV IS NOT OUR THING! WE WANT ZSOMETING WITH A PLOT TO IT!

January 12, 2020
Theresa
I love Chicago Med, Fire and PD! I call it my Chicago Wednesday! I look forward to the shows every week. Please renew all three of them for another season!

January 11, 2020
Cindy
This is a very good show and have watched it from the beginning. Please don't cancel this or Chicago med I really don't care much for the Chicago pd I don't like dirty cops.

January 11, 2020
Sherry Pierson
I love all the Chicago shows. Chicago pd is awesome. Just a show dude it's not like it is real life. They aren't all dirty . Seriously!

January 25, 2020
Sheree Smith
I love the show

January 4, 2020
Robert Gensel
All 8 seasons where good hopefully NBC want cancel it that would be a bad move because a lot people watch it

January 3, 2020
