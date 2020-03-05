Chicago Fire: Season Eight Ratings

Most TV shows see their ratings drop the longer that the series is on the air. Last year, Chicago Fire bucked that trend and grew by a whopping 36% in viewership. Can this Dick Wolf series continue to climb in the ratings in season eight or, will the drama’s numbers see a big drop instead? Will Chicago Fire be cancelled or renewed for season nine? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

An NBC action drama, Chicago Fire stars Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Eamonn Walker, Kara Killmer, David Eigenberg, Miranda Rae Mayo, Annie Ilonzeh, Christian Stolte, and Joe Minoso. This series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the firefighters, rescue squad, and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51. Captain Matthew Casey (Spencer) leads the Truck Company, brash Lt. Kelly Severide (Kinney) runs the Rescue Squad, and Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) is the veteran chief of 51. The professionals risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of the Windy City. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago PD.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: The seventh season of Chicago Fire on NBC averaged a 1.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.10 million viewers.

*2/27/20 update: NBC has renewed Chicago Fire for three years — season nine (2020-21), season 10 (2021-22), and season 11 (2022-23).