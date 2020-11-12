Chicago Fire: Season Nine Ratings

Almost all hot TV shows lose viewers over time and are eventually extinguished. Thankfully for fans of Chicago Fire, there’s no need to worry about this show being cancelled by NBC anytime soon. The firefighter drama series has already been renewed for seasons 10 and 11, through 2022-23. Could the peacock network’s executives end up regretting the multi-year renewal? Stay tuned.

Chicago Fire stars Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Joe Minoso, Christian Stolte, Kara Killmer, Miranda Rae Mayo, Alberto Rosende, Daniel Kyri, Adriyan Rae, and Eamonn Walker. This series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the firefighters, rescue squad, and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51. Captain Matthew Casey (Spencer) leads the Truck Company, brash Lt. Kelly Severide (Kinney) runs the Rescue Squad, and Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Walker) is the veteran chief of 51. The professionals risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of the Windy City. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago PD.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season eight of Chicago Fire on NBC averaged a 1.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.19 million viewers.

