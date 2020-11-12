Chicago Med: Season Six Ratings



The Nielsen ratings can mean life or death for TV shows but, there’s no need to worry about Chicago Med being cancelled by NBC anytime soon. This Wednesday night series has already been renewed for seasons seven and eight, through 2022-23. Will the executives end up regretting the early renewals? Stay tuned.

Chicago Med stars Nick Gehlfuss, Yaya DaCosta, Torrey DeVitto, Brian Tee, Marlyne Barrett, Dominic Rains, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Oliver Platt. The story follows the doctors, nurses, and staff of the city’s state of the art trauma center, Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, through the chaos of their day-to-day lives. As a team, they confront the Windy City’s most critical medical cases and challenging ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion, and cutting-edge medicine. The drama series also features crossovers with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

11/12 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season five of Chicago Med on NBC averaged a 1.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.33 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Chicago Med TV series on NBC? Are you glad that it’s been renewed for a seventh season already?