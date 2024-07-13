Bachelor in Paradise: Season 10; 2025 Renewal Set for ABC Reality Series

It’s back to the beach for ABC. The network has renewed Bachelor in Paradise for a tenth anniversary season. The ninth season of 10 episodes finished airing in December.

A dating reality series, the Bachelor in Paradise TV show brings previous contestants of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette together under one roof in a tropical oasis in the town of Sayulita in Mexico. Contestants try to win a big cash prize — and maybe even finally find true love on television. Jesse Palmer serves as the host, and Wells Adams returns as bartender. In the ninth season, the cast includes franchise alumni Greer Blitzer, Brayden Bowers, Aaron Bryant, Peter Cappio, Jessica “Jess” Girod, Eliza Isichei, Katherine “Kat” Izzo, Samantha “Sam” Jeffries, Olivia Lewis, Sean McLaughlin, Blake Moynes, Mercedes Northup, Rachel Recchia, Kylee Russell, Aaron Schwartzman, Will Urena, Brooklyn Willie, and Catherine “Cat” Wong. Bachelorette alums Hannah Brown, Katie Thurston, and Charity Lawson guest.

Airing on Thursday nights, the ninth season of Bachelor in Paradise averaged a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.99 million viewers. Compared to season eight, that’s down by 37% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The series typically airs over the summer, but season nine launched in September and ran into December to help fill gaps in the network’s schedule due to last year’s industry strikes.

Season 10 will likely air next summer, though ABC has yet to reveal its plans beyond this fall.

