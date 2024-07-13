Three Women: Starz Previews Limited Series Based on Bestselling Book by Lisa Taddeo

Three Women will premiere on Starz in September, and the cable network has released a new trailer and poster for the drama based on Lisa Taddeo’s bestselling novel.

The Three Women series, which stars Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise, Betty Gilpin, Gabrielle Creevy, Blair Underwood, and John Patrick Amedori, shows the impact of female desire on three women’s lives.

Starz revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“STARZ released today the trailer and key art for its limited event series “Three Women,” which explores a nuanced portrait of female desire through the compellingly raw and honest stories of three women. The series is based on the instant #1 New York Times bestselling book of the same name from literary sensation Lisa Taddeo that will premiere Friday, September 13 at midnight on the STARZ app. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 10:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. The titular series finds three women on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Lina (Betty Gilpin), a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane (DeWanda Wise), a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard (Blair Underwood), until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie (Gabrielle Creevy), a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher (Jason Ralph) of an inappropriate relationship. Gia (Shailene Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever. Laura Eason (“The Loudest Voice,” “House of Cards”) is the series showrunner, and “Three Women” author Taddeo (upcoming “Animal”) serves as Creator and Executive Producer. Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum also serve as Executive Producers.

The trailer and poster for Three Women are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Starz series in September?