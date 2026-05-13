America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 37 Renewal Set for ABC Comedy Series

ABC will be digging for more crazy clips to show viewers for the 2026-27 TV season. The alphabet network has renewed America’s Funniest Home Videos for a 37th season. The long-running show’s 36th season of 22 episodes finishes airing this Sunday.

A comedy clip series, America’s Funniest Home Videos is the alphabet network’s longest-running primetime entertainment show and is currently hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro. For the series, regular people submit comic clips that capture the funny things that happen when people and animals are at their spontaneous best. The studio audience decides which clips they like the best, and each week’s first-place winner is awarded $20,000. Those winners then move on to the next competition round, where they vie for a $100,000 prize. At the end of the season, the $100,000 prize winners compete for a grand prize vacation package. Previous show hosts have included Tom Bergeron, John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes, and the original, Bob Saget.

Airing on Sunday nights, the 36th season of America’s Funniest Home Videos averages a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.18 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 35, that’s down by 2% in the demo and up by 8% in viewership.

The renewal was revealed by the network today. The new episodes will begin airing on next fall. The premiere date is expected to be announced this summer.

What do you think? How long have you been watching the America’s Funniest Home Videos TV series? Are you glad this ABC series will be back for the 2026-27 TV season?

