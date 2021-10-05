America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 33? Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Airing on the ABC television network, America’s Funniest Home Videos is the channel‘s longest-running primetime entertainment show and is currently hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro. For the series, regular people submit comic clips that capture the funny things that happen when people and animals are at their spontaneous best. The studio audience decides which clips they like the best and the winners are awarded cash and other prizes. Previous show hosts have included Tom Bergeron, D.L. Hughley, and Richard Kind, John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes, and the original host, Bob Saget.



Season 32 Ratings

The 32nd season of America’s Funniest Home Videos averages a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.75 million viewers. Compared to season 31, that’s down by 25% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how America’s Funniest Home Videos stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 5, 2021, America’s Funniest Home Videos has not been cancelled or renewed for a 33rd season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew America’s Funniest Home Videos for season 33? After decades on the air, this show has become a staple of the network’s Sunday night schedule. It appears to be one of the least expensive shows on ABC to produce and it outperforms a number of other series on the network. I have no doubt that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on America’s Funniest Home Videos cancellation or renewal news.



