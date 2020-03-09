

Will the funniest clips win the cash in the 30th season of the America’s Funniest Home Videos TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like America’s Funniest Home Videos is cancelled or renewed for season 31. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 30th season episodes of America’s Funniest Home Videos here.

Executive produced by Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway, America’s Funniest Home Videos is the ABC television network‘s longest-running primetime entertainment show. Previous hosts include Tom Bergeron, D.L. Hughley, and Richard Kind, John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes, and the original host, Bob Saget. Regular people submit amateur videos featuring their boo-boos and blunders to the competition, in hopes the studio audience will award them cash and other prizes.





What do you think? Which season 30 episodes of the America’s Funniest Home Videos TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that America’s Funniest Home Videos on ABC should be cancelled or renewed for a 31st season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.