Close Enough: HBO Max Previews New Surreal Animated Comedy Series

Close Enough is coming soon to HBO Max. The series is arriving next month on the streaming service, and a trailer has been released to premiere the animated series.

“From JG Quintel, creator of the Emmy Award-winning Regular Show comes Close Enough, a surreal animated comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their two divorced best friends/roommates all living together on the east side of Los Angeles. They’re navigating that transitional time in your 30s when life is about growing up, but not growing old. It’s about juggling work, kids, and pursuing your dreams, while avoiding time-traveling snails, stripper clowns, and murderous mannequins. Their life may not be ideal but for now, it’s close enough.”

HBO Max revealed the following about the new series in a press release:

