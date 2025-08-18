Bupkis: Pete Davidson Talks About Cancelling His Own Peacock Comedy Series

Bupkis was renewed for a second season by Peacock, but Pete Davidson decided to cancel the series, loosely based on his life, after production on the season had begun. Edie Falco and Joe Pesci also starred in the series as his parents.

This has led to some issues for him. He spoke about why he decided to cancel the series and the problems it has caused him in a recent interview. He said the following, according to Deadline:

“I canceled Bupkis and I got in trouble for it ’cause I didn’t— I love that show, I loved doing Bupkis, I had a blast, thank you [host Charlamagne tha God] for being in it. It just got to a point where I got really tired of my whole career just being my personal life, and living through that is sort of traumatic — not to be lame — but it’s traumatic to live in your own crap all the time. This new person came and was like: ‘I think Pete should be banging Martha Stewart this season, I think Pete should have more mental issues.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, but I wouldn’t do that.’ And they were like, ‘Well, Pete the character [would].’ And I was like, ‘I can’t do this.’ I was like, if I want any shot in being in real movies or being seen a certain way, I can’t just play myself all the time and be this sack. They were not pleased. Have you seen me in any NBCUniversal [project since]? They were upset. I cost people jobs and I took care of the writers’ room and anyone who didn’t get paid that needed to, I took care of it — which also hurt. But, it’s funny, you work for a company for over a decade — I’m pretty sure I brought in a lot of money, worked hard on that show, was a good boy, like promoting [it] and whatnot. It made me realize a lot about the business, like hey, I’m probably gonna die if I have to keep doing this and that’s a problem.”

What do you think? Did you watch Bupkis on Peacock? Did you want to see a second season?