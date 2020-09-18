Network: Peacock

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 17, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Archie Panjabi, Christopher Plummer, Kris Holden-Reid, Rebecca Liddiard, Tamara Duarte, Mark Rendall, Peter Mensah, and Sasha Roiz.

TV show description:

A British-Canadian suspense drama series, the Departure TV show follows the mystery of a passenger plane after it has disappeared over the Atlantic Ocean.

After passenger plane Flight 716 vanishes, recently widowed Kendra Malley (Panjabi), a brilliant TSIB investigator, is called in by her former boss and mentor, Senior TSIB Manager Howard Lawson (Plummer), to lead the investigation.

With the whole world watching, Kendra and her team race to find the missing aircraft and locate possible survivors. They must battle through a host of suspects and possible motives — pilot suicide, terrorism, politically motivated murder, systems failure — to determine what really happened to Flight 716 — and to stop it from happening again.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Departure TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?