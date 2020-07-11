Menu

Law & Order: Hate Crimes, New York Undercover: Peacock in Talks with Dick Wolf for Original Series

New York Undercover TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

Peacock is getting ready for its big launch next week, and the service is looking to add even more to its line up. A new Dick Wolf series could land on the service at some point, and it was reported by Deadline that Law & Order: Hate Crimes and a reboot of New York Undercover are two of the possibilities being looked at by the service.

Bill McGoldrick, President of Original Content at NBCU Entertainment Networks and Direct-to-Consumer, said that “We definitely want to do something with Dick Wolf but we haven’t landed on a specific show yet.”

New York Undercover aired for four seasons during the 1990s, and Law & Order: Hate Crimes has been a possibility since 2018, but NBC passed on the series in 2019.

What do you think? Which of these would you like to see at Peacock?


