Law & Order: Hate Crimes, New York Undercover: Peacock in Talks with Dick Wolf for Original Series

Peacock is getting ready for its big launch next week, and the service is looking to add even more to its line up. A new Dick Wolf series could land on the service at some point, and it was reported by Deadline that Law & Order: Hate Crimes and a reboot of New York Undercover are two of the possibilities being looked at by the service.

Bill McGoldrick, President of Original Content at NBCU Entertainment Networks and Direct-to-Consumer, said that “We definitely want to do something with Dick Wolf but we haven’t landed on a specific show yet.”

New York Undercover aired for four seasons during the 1990s, and Law & Order: Hate Crimes has been a possibility since 2018, but NBC passed on the series in 2019.

