America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 35 Renewal for Sunday Night ABC Series

One of ABC’s longest-running primetime series will be celebrating an anniversary. The network has renewed America’s Funniest Home Videos for a 35th season.

A comedy series, AFV is the Alphabet network’s longest-running primetime entertainment show and is currently hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro. For the series, regular people submit comic clips that capture the funny things that happen when people and animals are at their spontaneous best. The studio audience decides which clips they like the best, and each week’s first-place winner is awarded $20,000. Those winners then move on to the next competition round, where they vie for a $100,000 prize. At the end of the season, the $100,000 prize winners compete for a grand prize vacation package. Previous show hosts have included Tom Bergeron, John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes, and the original, Bob Saget.

The 34th season of AFV averages a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.10 million viewers. Compared to season 33, that’s down by 14% in the demo and down by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The 34th season finale airs next Sunday. A premiere date for the 35th season has yet to be announced.

Last week, ABC also renewed American Idol, The Bachelor, Dancing with the Stars, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Celebrity Jeopardy!, The Connors, Shark Tank, and What Would You Do? for the 2024-25 season.

What do you think? Do you enjoy watching America’s Funniest Home Videos on ABC? Are you glad to hear the series has been renewed for a 35th season?

