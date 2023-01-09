Sunday TV Ratings: Alert, East New York, America’s Funniest Home Videos, World’s Funniest Animals, NFL Football

Sunday, January 8, 2023 ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes, East New York, NCIS: Los Angeles, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy. Specials: The Lion King. Sports: NFL Football: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, NFL Overrun, and Football Night in America. Reruns: East New York, World’s Funniest Animals, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and Abbott Elementary.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

