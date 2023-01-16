Sunday TV Ratings: East New York, Alert, Finding Nemo, 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, NFL Football

Sunday, January 15, 2023 ratings — New episodes: East New York, NCIS: Los Angeles, and 60 Minutes. Specials: The 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. Sports: NFL Football: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Overrun, and Football Night in America. Reruns: East New York, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, America’s Funniest Home Videos, and Lopez Vs. Lopez.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?