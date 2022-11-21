Menu

Sunday TV Ratings: A Walton’s Thanksgiving, American Music Awards, Family Guy, 60 Minutes, NFL Football

Published:

A Waltons Thanksgiving

Photo: Chris Reel / The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Sunday, November 20, 2022 ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, East New York, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, and America’s Funniest Home VideosSpecials: 2022 American Music Awards and A Waltons ThanksgivingSports: NFL Football: Chiefs at Chargers, NFL Overrun, and Football Night in America.  Reruns: The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

