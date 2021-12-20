Sunday TV Ratings: Family Guy, Legends of the Hidden Temple, 60 Minutes, The Sound of Music, NFL Football

Sunday, December 19, 2021 ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes, The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, and Legends of the Hidden Temple. Specials: The Sound of Music, Christmas Takes Flight, and The Black Pack: We Three Kings. Sports: NFL Overrun, The OT, Football Night in America, and NFL Football. Reruns: FBI International.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?