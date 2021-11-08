Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Sunday TV Ratings: Legends of the Hidden Temple, The Equalizer, The Rookie, Bob’s Burgers, NFL Football

Published:

Legends of the Hidden Temple TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Tina Thorpe/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sunday, November 7, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Legends of the Hidden Temple, 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Supermarket Sweep, and The Rookie.   Sports: Football Night in America, The OT, and NFL Football: Titans at Rams.   Reruns: NCIS: Hawai’i and Masters of Illusion.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x