Sunday TV Ratings: SEAL Team, The Rookie, The Simpsons, Killer Camp, NFL Football

Sunday, October 17, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Legends of the Hidden Temple, Killer Camp, 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles, SEAL Team, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Supermarket Sweep, The Rookie, The Simpsons, The Great North, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers. Sports: Football Night in America, The OT, and NFL Football: Seahawks at Steelers. Reruns: The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?