Y: The Last Man: Season Two? Has the FX on Hulu Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Has the Y: The Last Man TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FX on Hulu?



Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the Y: The Last Man TV show is based on the DC Comics series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. It stars Diane Lane, Ben Schnetzer, Ashley Romans, Diana Bang, Juliana Canfield, Amber Tamblyn, Olivia Thirlby, Elliot Fletcher, Marin Ireland, and Missi Pyle. After a mysterious Event wipes out every living creature with a Y chromosome, throwing the world into chaos, Congresswoman Jennifer Brown (Lane) rises through a decimated line of succession to become President of the United States. Jennifer assembles a dedicated team of women to rebuild, but her plans are upended when she learns that her cisgender son Yorick (Schnetzer) and his male pet monkey survived the Event. Facing massive unrest fueled by widespread conspiracy theories, Jennifer teams up with covert operative Agent 355 (Romans) to keep Yorick’s survival a secret and transport him to Dr. Allison Mann (Bang), a top geneticist who may be able to discover how he survived. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.



As of September 13, 2021, Y: The Last Man has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether FX on Hulu will cancel or renew Y: The Last Man for season two. Since Hulu isn’t completely ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. My sense is that this show will be renewed but it’s difficult to know for sure. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Y: The Last Man cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that the Y: The Last Man TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if FX on Hulu cancelled this TV series, instead?