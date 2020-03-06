Menu

Devs: Season Two? Has the Hulu Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Trevor Kimball

The Television Vulture is watching the Devs TV show on Hulu. Could there be more to this story? Has the Devs TV show been cancelled? Renewed for a second season on FX on Hulu?  
 

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the Devs TV show stars Sonoya Mizuno, Nick Offerman, Jin Ha, Karl Glusman, Zach Grenier, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, and Alison Pill. The story follows Lily Chan (Mizuno), a young software engineer who works for Amaya, a cutting-edge tech company based in Silicon Valley. Her boyfriend is Sergei (Glusman), an AI coder at the company. After Sergei’s disappearance, Lily suspects foul play and begins to investigate. She quickly realizes that all roads lead to Amaya’s enigmatic CEO, Forest (Offerman), and Devs, the company’s secret development division. In her quest to discover the truth, Lily uncovers a technology-based conspiracy that could change the world..
 

Devs appears to be a close-ended mini-series so, it’s unlikely to be renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Will FX/Hulu cancel or renew Devs for season two? It seems like this is a true mini-series, one that’s designed to run for only eight episodes. Still, if it’s successful enough, perhaps series creator Alex Garland will want to continue the tale somehow. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Devs cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the Devs TV show will be renewed for a second season? Would you watched season two on Hulu?



