Eight (hour)One

TV show dates: March 5, 2020 — April 16, 2020

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Sonoya Mizuno, Nick Offerman, Jin Ha, Karl Glusman, Zach Grenier, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, and Alison Pill.

TV show description:

A thriller TV series created by Alex Garland, the Devs TV show follows Lily Chan (Mizuno), a young software engineer who works for Amaya, a cutting-edge tech company based in Silicon Valley. Her boyfriend is Sergei (Glusman), an AI coder at the company.

After Sergei’s disappearance, Lily suspects foul play and begins to investigate. She quickly realizes that all roads lead to Amaya’s enigmatic CEO, Forest (Offerman), and Devs, the company’s secret development division.

In her quest to discover the truth, Lily uncovers a technology-based conspiracy that could change the world.

Other characters include Jamie (Ha), Lily’s former boyfriend and a gifted cyber security specialist; Amaya’s Head of Security, Kenton (Grenier); Stewart (Henderson), one of the top minds working in Amaya’s secret development division; Lyndon (Spaeny), a young and brilliant Amaya employee; and Katie (Pill), a gifted quantum physicist and the second in command at Amaya.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD





What do you think? Do you like the Devs TV show? Do you think it should be renewed for a second season, with new characters or setting?