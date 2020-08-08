The Girl from Plainville: Elle Fanning to Star in Hulu Drama Series

The Girl from Plainville has its star. Elle Fanning has been cast in the drama, which is coming to Hulu. Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus are behind the series, which is about the Michelle Carter texting-suicide case.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the Hulu series:

“The Girl From Plainville is considered the definitive account of the events that led Michelle Carter, a young woman from a small town in Massachusetts, to stand trial for her boyfriend Conrad Roy’s homicide, as prosecutors argued that her calls and texts fueled his suicide when they were both teens.”

A premiere date was not revealed for the series, but it was ordered straight-to-series by the streaming service.

