Doctor Who: BBC America to Air Animated and Holiday Specials This Fall

Doctor Who is not breaking its annual tradition. Fans of the series will see a new holiday special this fall, and a second animated special is also coming for the series. Jodie Whittaker is still the time-traveling doctor on the series. She made it clear earlier this year she didn’t want to leave.

The animated special is set to air in October. BBC America revealed more about the animated special:

“Doctor Who: The Faceless Ones Premieres Wednesday, October 7 at 8pm ET/7c and Thursday, October 8 at 8pm ET/7c The Faceless Ones is the mostly missing eighth serial of the fourth season of Doctor Who, which was first broadcast in six weekly parts from April to May 1967, starring Patrick Troughton as the Doctor. Only two of the six episodes are held in the BBC film archives with snippets of footage and still images existing from the other four. Fortunately, off-air recordings of the soundtrack also still exist, making the animation of a complete serial possible once again. The Faceless Ones sees the TARDIS arrive on Earth at a runway at Gatwick Airport in England, where the Doctor and his companions encounter sinister identity-stealing aliens known as the Chameleons.”

As for the holiday special, fans are not being told when that will air yet, but it traditionally airs at Christmas time. The following was revealed about the special:

“This one-off holiday season special, entitled Revolution of the Daleks, will see the return of one of the Doctor’s biggest and most feared enemies – the Daleks. Doctor Who stars Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor, Tosin Cole as Ryan, Bradley Walsh as Graham and Mandip Gill as Yaz.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Doctor Who on BBC America? Do you plan to watch these special later this year?