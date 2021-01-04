Doctor Who: Season 13; Comedian John Bishop Boards the BBC America Series

The Doctor Who holiday special has aired, and it made a big reveal in the final moments with the arrival of a new character. Comedian John Bishop is joining the sci-fi fantasy series for season 13. He will play a character named Dan who “will quickly learn there’s more to the Universe(s) than he could ever believe. Traveling through space and time alongside the Doctor and Yaz, he’ll face evil alien races beyond his wildest nightmares.”

Bishop said the following about joining the cast of Doctor Who in a release by BBC America:

“If I could tell my younger self that one day I would be asked to step on board the TARDIS, I would never have believed it. It’s an absolute dream come true to be joining Doctor Who and I couldn’t wish for better company than Jodie (Whittaker) and Mandip (Gill).”

Chris Chibnall, showrunner of the BBC America series, also spoke about Bishop’s addition:

“It’s time for the next chapter of Doctor Who, and it starts with a man called Dan. Oh, we’ve had to keep this one secret for a long, long time. Our conversations started with John even before the pandemic hit. The character of Dan was built for him, and it’s a joy to have him aboard the TARDIS.”

Check out a preview of Bishop on Doctor Who below. A premiere date for the new season has not yet been released.

