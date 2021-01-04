The Resident: Season Four; Jessica Lucas Joins FOX Medical Drama Series

The Resident is adding to its cast for its fourth season. Jessica Lucas, from Gotham, is joining Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Emily VanCamp, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, and Morris Chestnut on the medical drama. The FOX series follows the staff of Chastain Memorial Hospital.

Deadline revealed more about Lucas joining the FOX show:

“Lucas will play Billie, once a top neurosurgery resident at Chastain who was cut after a tragic error and left under a cloud. Nic (Emily VanCamp) has known and loved her since childhood and wants her to return. Will Billie’s pride, hot temper, and ego get her in trouble again? She’ll have to control the fact she knows all too well, that she’s nearly always the smartest person in the room.”

The fourth season of The Resident arrives on January 12th. You can check out a preview here.

