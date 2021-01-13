Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

The Resident: Season Five? Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

The Resident TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed for season 5?

(Guy D’Alema/FOX)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the The Resident TV show on FOXWill life improve at Chastain Memorial Hospital? Has The Resident TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Resident, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, The Resident stars Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Emily VanCamp, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, and Morris Chestnut. The series follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. Although its motto is, “Committed to excellence,” the hospital is staffed with human beings, and humans are flawed. In the fourth season, Chastain is transitioning from private to public hospital, causing the hero doctors to fight to fix the broken machine from the inside. The staff includes senior resident internist Conrad Hawkins (Czuchry), resident internist Devon Pravesh (Dayal), nurse practitioner Nicolette Nevin (VanCamp), surgical resident Mina Okafor (Wilson), cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. AJ Austin (Warner), orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Kit Voss (Leeves), neurosurgeon Dr. Barrett Cain (Chestnut), and CEO Dr. Randolph Bell (Greenwood).
 

Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of The Resident averages a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.92 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 11% in the demo and down by 3% in viewership. Find out how The Resident stacks up against other FOX TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

As of January 13, 2021, The Resident has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew The Resident for season five? The network has few scripted dramas and needs them so, I have no doubt that this series will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Resident cancellation or renewal news.
 

The Resident Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Do you hope that The Resident TV show will be renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.