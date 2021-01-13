Vulture Watch

Will life improve at Chastain Memorial Hospital? Has The Resident TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Resident, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, The Resident stars Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Emily VanCamp, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, and Morris Chestnut. The series follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. Although its motto is, “Committed to excellence,” the hospital is staffed with human beings, and humans are flawed. In the fourth season, Chastain is transitioning from private to public hospital, causing the hero doctors to fight to fix the broken machine from the inside. The staff includes senior resident internist Conrad Hawkins (Czuchry), resident internist Devon Pravesh (Dayal), nurse practitioner Nicolette Nevin (VanCamp), surgical resident Mina Okafor (Wilson), cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. AJ Austin (Warner), orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Kit Voss (Leeves), neurosurgeon Dr. Barrett Cain (Chestnut), and CEO Dr. Randolph Bell (Greenwood).



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of The Resident averages a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.92 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 11% in the demo and down by 3% in viewership. Find out how The Resident stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 13, 2021, The Resident has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew The Resident for season five? The network has few scripted dramas and needs them so, I have no doubt that this series will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Resident cancellation or renewal news.



The Resident Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Resident‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that The Resident TV show will be renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?