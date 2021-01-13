The Resident: Season Four Ratings



Last year, The Resident was a middle-of-the-road performer for FOX but, since the network has few successful drama series, it was renewed. How will this hospital drama series do this time around?

Will The Resident be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A medical drama series The Resident stars Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Emily VanCamp, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, and Morris Chestnut. The series follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. Although its motto is, “Committed to excellence,” the hospital is staffed with human beings, and humans are flawed. In the fourth season, Chastain is transitioning from private to public hospital, causing the hero doctors to fight to fix the broken machine from the inside. The staff includes senior resident internist Conrad Hawkins (Czuchry), resident internist Devon Pravesh (Dayal), nurse practitioner Nicolette Nevin (VanCamp), surgical resident Mina Okafor (Wilson), cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. AJ Austin (Warner), orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Kit Voss (Leeves), neurosurgeon Dr. Barrett Cain (Chestnut), and CEO Dr. Randolph Bell (Greenwood).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of The Resident on FOX averaged a 0.73 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.03 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

