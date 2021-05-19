Menu

Tuesday TV Ratings: Mixed-ish, This Is Us, The Resident, NCIS, Superman & Lois

Published:

Mixed-ish TV show on ABC: (canceled or renewed?)

(ABC/Temma Hankin)

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 ratings — New episodes: The Flash, Superman & Lois, Pooch Perfect, Black-ish, Mixed-ish, Big Sky, The Resident, Prodigal Son, The Voice, This Is Us, New Amsterdam, NCIS, FBI, and FBI: Most Wanted.   Reruns: (none).

A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

Canceled and renewed TV show
John parkyn

Ncis boost your ratings so good last few weeks went down decline don’t ridiculous how cancelled Prodigal Son so good love it and enjoy it never missed any of it look forward series every Tuesday nights crime drama.

