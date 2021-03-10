Menu

Tuesday TV Ratings: New Amsterdam, To Tell the Truth, Superman & Lois, FBI: Most Wanted, The Resident

Published:

New Amsterdam TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

Tuesday, March 9, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Superman & Lois, The Flash, To Tell The Truth, Soul of a Nation, The Voice, New Amsterdam, The Resident, NCIS, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI.   Reruns: Black-ish, Mixed-ish, The Voice, and Name That Tune.

A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

john parkyn

please boost ratings so good love it enjoy it the flash so glad renewed another season already before season. Prodigal Son so good ratings more people it worth watching.

