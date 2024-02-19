American Idol: Season 22 Ratings

This venerable series was once a ratings powerhouse and ran for 15 seasons on FOX before being cancelled. It was revived a year later on ABC and has been a good performer in the ratings for the network. Will American Idol be cancelled or renewed for season 23, even if one of the judges won’t be a part of it? Stay tuned.

A singing competition series, the American Idol TV show features returning judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan in season 22 (the seventh season on ABC). Ryan Seacrest returns as host. After making it through the nationwide audition process, the contestant pool is narrowed through a series of elimination rounds. Once the contest reaches the semi-finals, although the judges offer their criticism, the decision to keep or cut a performer is up to the viewing audience. For a specified window of time, fans may vote for their favorites, via phone calls, text messages, and online. The winner claims the “American Idol” title and a recording contract.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: On Mondays, season 21 of American Idol on ABC averaged a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.35 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



