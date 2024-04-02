The Interrogation Tapes: Season One Ratings

Over the years, ABC has introduced several series from the network’s news division. Most of them have lasted just one season before ABC has moved on to create the next one. The newest show, The Interrogation Tapes, has been promoted as a limited series, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be renewed for a second season if the ratings are good enough. Will The Interrogation Tapes be back for season two? Stay tuned.

A true-crime docuseries, The Interrogation Tapes TV show features investigators and ABC News legal correspondents Ryan Smith, Brian Buckmire, and Jami Floyd. Episodes examine some of the most compelling criminal cases in recent history through the lens of interrogations. Viewers are shown some of the tricks of the trade detectives use to coax confessions from suspects. As the stories unfold, experts in the science and tactics of interrogations go inside this supercharged space, unpacking dynamic, tense, and vulnerable moments at the heart of each case. Audiences will gain insights into the special techniques employed by different interrogators, how some use the physical space, methods employed when looking for clues, analysis of a suspect’s speech and body language, and how all this can lead to the truth — or a false confession.

