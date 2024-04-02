Six (hour)One

TV show dates: April 1, 2024 — May 6, 2024

Series status: Limited series

Performers include: Ryan Smith, Brian Buckmire, and Jami Floyd.

A true-crime docuseries, The Interrogation Tapes TV show examines some of the most compelling criminal cases in recent history through the lens of interrogations. Viewers are shown some of the tricks of the trade detectives use to coax confessions from suspects.

As the stories unfold, experts in the science and tactics of interrogations enter this supercharged space, unpacking the dynamic, tense, and vulnerable moments at the heart of each case.

Audiences will gain insights into the special techniques employed by different interrogators, how some use physical space, methods employed when looking for clues, analysis of a suspect’s speech and body language, and how all this can lead to the truth — or a false confession.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

