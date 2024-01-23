Network: ABC

Episodes: Eight (hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: January 22, 2024 — present

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Ryan Smith (host)

TV show description:

A true crime series, the Bad Romance TV show is a limited series from 20/20.

The series reports on stories ripped from the headlines, leading viewers through some of the most shocking and surprising romance stories of the last decade. They are stories that began with romance and ended in crime.

Episodes tell true-crime stories like the twisted love triangle between a husband, wife, and lover; the murder of an NFL star’s pregnant girlfriend; and the case of a man found guilty of murdering his wife by two separate juries.

Weeks ahead of Valentine’s Day, viewers are shown crime scenes and interviews with the individuals at the center of some of the most twisted and obsessive love stories.

Series Finale:

Episode #8 —

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

