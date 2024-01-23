The Flip Side: Jaleel White to Host New Syndicated Game Show from CBS Media Ventures

The Flip Side is headed to daytime television screens this fall. The new game show will be hosted by Jaleel White and air on CBS in most parts of the country. The game show will have two teams competing as they try to figure out how different groups will feel.

CBS revealed more about the upcoming game show in a press release.

“The Flip Side,” a new syndicated game show hosted by Jaleel White, will launch in Fall 2024, with CBS Stations signing on as the anchor station group, it was announced today by Wendy McMahon, President and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures. “Game shows have been a bright spot in syndication — and network prime-time — the last few years,” McMahon said. “Their loyal viewers tune in more times per week than any other genre. We are excited to bring a fun concept, combined with the exceptional comedic skills of host Jaleel White, to the marketplace with ‘The Flip Side.’ It’s a perfect addition to any station’s lineup with the flexibility to play in multiple time periods or a game show block.” “The Flip Side” is a fresh take on a traditional game show. The easy to play-along game show pits two teams of players against each other to test them on how they think two different groups of people feel about the same issue. Teams choose from multiple choice answers, and whoever has the best intutition on human behavior will find themselves richer. “I have had fun being a celebrity contestant on numerous game shows, but I’ve always really wanted to be the host, giving people money and making their day!” White said. “When I first heard this concept I immediately wanted to be the ringleader of this entertaining, funny game show where the only requirement is being in tune with human nature.” White, famously known for his role in the sitcom “Family Matters,” is an actor, writer, producer, host and comedian with several projects in development. Growing up on the screen, he starred in “Family Matters” for nine seasons, and more recently has gone on to work on screen in such projects as Netflix’s “Hustle,” CBS’ “Me, Myself and I” and Apple TV+’s “The Afterparty,” to name a few. White is represented by Silver Lining Entertainment, AP Brand Group and Bianca Levin of Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

The exact premiere date for The Flip Side will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new syndicated game show this fall?