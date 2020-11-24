Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Jeopardy!: Ken Jennings to Guest Host Syndicated Game Show

by Regina Avalos,

Jeopardy! TV show: (canceled or renewed?)

Photo by Jean_Nelson: Depositphotos

Jeopardy! will continue on. The syndicated game show is returning to production this month with the first of several guest hosts — champion Ken Jennings. Viewers could also see hosts like Anderson Cooper and George Stephanopoulos once his run is complete. A permanent host for the series will be named at a later date.

The announcement of Jennings first popped up on social media.

Per Variety, the series will air ten of Alex Trebek’s episodes between December 25 through December 28. The last episode of Jeopardy! he taped on October 29th will air on January 4, and the episodes featuring Jennings will arrive on January 11th.

What do you think? Are you glad Jeopardy! is continuing? Will you watch the episodes featuring Jennings in January?


Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.