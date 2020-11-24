Jeopardy!: Ken Jennings to Guest Host Syndicated Game Show

Jeopardy! will continue on. The syndicated game show is returning to production this month with the first of several guest hosts — champion Ken Jennings. Viewers could also see hosts like Anderson Cooper and George Stephanopoulos once his run is complete. A permanent host for the series will be named at a later date.

The announcement of Jennings first popped up on social media.

We will resume production on 11/30 with a series of interim guest hosts from the Jeopardy! family – starting with Ken Jennings. Additional guest hosts to be announced. pic.twitter.com/0MdGqnzp3R — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 23, 2020

Per Variety, the series will air ten of Alex Trebek’s episodes between December 25 through December 28. The last episode of Jeopardy! he taped on October 29th will air on January 4, and the episodes featuring Jennings will arrive on January 11th.

What do you think? Are you glad Jeopardy! is continuing? Will you watch the episodes featuring Jennings in January?