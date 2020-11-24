The Queen’s Gambit: Netflix Drama Sets Record for Streaming Service

The Queen’s Gambit hit big on Netflix. The streaming service does not typically release viewer totals but they made an exception for this limited drama. It was revealed that 62 million people tuned in to watch the limited series in the first month of its release.

Netflix revealed the record setting news on Twitter.

More fun facts related to The Queen’s Gambit: ♕ The series made the Top 10 in 92 countries & ranked #1 in 63 countries ♕ The novel has entered The New York Times bestseller list, 37 years after its release ♕ Google searches for “How To Play Chess” have hit a nine-year peak — Netflix (@netflix) November 23, 2020

The Queen’s Gambit tells the story of the orphan chess prodigy. Anya-Taylor Joy plays Beth Harmon in the series, which is based on the novel by Water Tevis. The drama premiered on Netflix on October 28.

What do you think? Did you watch The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix? Are you surprised that so many tuned in?