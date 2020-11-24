Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

The Queen’s Gambit: Netflix Drama Sets Record for Streaming Service

by Regina Avalos,

The Queen's Gambit TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

Cr. PHIL BRAY/NETFLIX © 2020

The Queen’s Gambit hit big on Netflix. The streaming service does not typically release viewer totals but they made an exception for this limited drama. It was revealed that 62 million people tuned in to watch the limited series in the first month of its release.

Netflix revealed the record setting news on Twitter.

The Queen’s Gambit tells the story of the orphan chess prodigy. Anya-Taylor Joy plays Beth Harmon in the series, which is based on the novel by Water Tevis. The drama premiered on Netflix on October 28.

What do you think? Did you watch The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix? Are you surprised that so many tuned in?


Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.