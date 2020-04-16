Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Netflix Sets Debut of Interactive Special

The cast of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is getting together again for a new interactive special, which is set to air on Netflix next month. Fans will see Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane, and Jon Hamm during the special, and they will be joined by Dan Radcliffe. The event is also interactive, so fans will get to decide how the story ends.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend — an all-new interactive special premieres May 12 Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakow­ski, Carol Kane, and Jon Hamm return — plus Daniel Radcliffe joins in on the fun as you get to decide how the story ends! pic.twitter.com/HU2tjF8xY2 — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) April 15, 2020

Netflix shared a video teasing the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt event on Twitter. Check out their post below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this cast together again?