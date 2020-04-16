Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Netflix Sets Debut of Interactive Special

by Regina Avalos,

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt TV show on Netflix: season 4 (canceled or renewed?)

The cast of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is getting together again for a new interactive special, which is set to air on Netflix next month. Fans will see Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane, and Jon Hamm during the special, and they will be joined by Dan Radcliffe. The event is also interactive, so fans will get to decide how the story ends.

Netflix shared a video teasing the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt event on Twitter. Check out their post below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this cast together again?


Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.