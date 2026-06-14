Dark Winds: Season Five Casting Revealed for AMC Drama Series

Dark Winds has added two new faces to its cast for season five, and viewers will also see a familiar face return. According to Deadline, John Hoogenakker and Gregory Cruz have been added to the series’ cast. Geraldine Keams is also returning.

Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, Deanna Allison, Elva Guerra, A Martinez, Joseph Runningfox, Jeri Ryan, and Nicholas Logan star in the AMC series inspired by the Tony Hillerman novels set in the 1970s.

The following was revealed about the roles the additions to season five of Dark Winds will play:

“Hoogenakker will play Sheriff Mark Bishop, Gordo Sena’s (A Martinez) younger, more button-downed successor at the Scarborough County Sheriff’s Department. He allows Leaphorn to join his investigation into Sena’s murder and quickly wades into jurisdictional conflicts with Leaphorn and his officers over who’s in charge. Cruz will play Ed Manuelito, Bernadette Manuelito’s (Jessica Matten) biological father. A WWII vet suffering PTSD upon his return from the war, he abandoned Bern after her mother’s untimely death, depositing her at boarding school. He attempts to come back into his daughter’s life fifteen years later, a better man after finding community and support through sobriety and church. Keams returns as Alice Benally, Emma Leaphorn’s (Deanna Allison) mother, an elder who helps Emma prepare for Bernadette and Chee’s (Kiowa Gordon) traditional Navajo wedding.”

The premiere date for season five will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this AMC series?