Dark Winds: Season One Ratings

AMC doesn’t introduce many new scripted series these days but, unless they are intended to last just one year, most of them end up getting renewed. This show’s chances are likely helped by Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin serving as executive producers. Will Dark Winds be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A Western psychological-thriller series, the Dark Winds TV show stars Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Noah Emmerich, Jessica Matten, Rainn Wilson, and Deanna Allison. The story is set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley. Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon) of the Tribal Police is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. The closer he digs to the truth, the more he exposes the wounds of his past. Leaphorn is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee (Gordon). Chee also has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation. Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other, and their own personal demons on the path to salvation.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Dark Winds TV series on AMC+ and AMC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?