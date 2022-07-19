Desus & Mero: Showtime Series Cancelled as Comedy Duo Ends Partnership

Desus & Mero are not returning for a fifth season. Showtime canceled the late-night series after the comedy duo – Desus Nice and The Kid Mero – ended their partnership. Season four of the series ended on June 23rd. The fourth season only aired weekly episodes instead of twice weekly.

Per Deadline, Showtime released the following about the cancellation of Desus & Mero:

“Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. Showtime’s late-night talk show Desus & Mero will not be returning for a fifth season. Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have made a name for themselves in comedy and in the late-night space as quick-witted cultural commentators. Throughout its run, the series won a WGA Award, received Critics’ Choice nominations and scored interviews with President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Derek Jeter, Missy Elliott, Denzel Washington, Charlize Theron, David Letterman, Yo-Yo Ma and many more. They have been brilliant hosts, and we wish them the best, along with the team at Jax Media and the incredible crew.”

